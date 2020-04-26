Joan Marie Lenhart (nee Patterson) passed away peacefully at Care One Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wayne, N.J., on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was 88.

She was born to Warren and Lillian Patterson in Pompton Plains, N.J. She has been in Wayne for a short time.

Joan was a registered nurse and worked at Chilton Memorial Hospital, Pequannock, N.J. for many years before retiring. Joan took great joy in knitting, crocheting, crafts, and bird and wildlife watching.

Joan is predeceased by her husband, Herbert L. Lenhart in 2009; son, Arthur Lenhart; and brother, Warren Patterson.

She is the devoted mother of Paul Lenhart and his wife, Lori, of Glenwood, N.J., Steven Lenhart of Glenwood, N.J., and Sharon Gilbert of Pequannock, N.J.; loving grandmother of Paul Jr., Brittany, Christopher, Michael Bowie, and William and Raymond Giangeruso; and great-grandmother of Connor Paul. She adored her little puppy, "Daisy," who would always make her smile.

Due to government restrictions, cremation will be private by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, N.J.