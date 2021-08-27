Joanna Francine Russ, 78, of Sparta, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Newton Medical Center.

Joanna was born in Newark, to the late Frank and Frances (Cogliano) Castellano. She grew up in Newark then moved to Nutley to raise her family before moving to Sparta 18 years ago.

Joanna is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Russ; her children, Linda Figueroa and her husband Troy, Jacqueline Natoli and her husband John, Dr. Michael Russ and Amy Russ and her husband Daniel; her grandchildren, Michael Natoli, Luke Figueroa, Julia Natoli, Justin Nowakowski and Zachary Nowakowski. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Frank Castellano, Jr.

All services will be held privately and are under the direction and care of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1730, Chicago, IL 60601