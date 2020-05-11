Joanne Rose Jones of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Overlook Hospital in Summit, N.J. She was 76.

Daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Cappadonna) Vegliante, she was born in Brooklyn and raised in Palisades Park before moving to Sussex County, N.J., in 1973. She had been a home health aide and retired from SCARC.

Mrs. Jones was an active member of the Hope Church in Wantage, N.J., an active member of the Lafayette Federated Church Women’s Bible Study Group, member of the Vernon Senior Center, member of the Vernon Leisure Group, and a member of St. Jude’s Senior Group in Hamburg, N.J. Joanne loved to help others; especially children, and in her younger years taught the children at her church.

She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Norman Lee Jones, on Jan. 16, 2016; sister, Josephine Thimmel on April 27, 2020; and her daughter-in-law, Joey Costello, on April 11, 2015.

She is survived by her son, Dave Jones of Vernon; daughter, Karina Phelan and her husband, John Phelan II of Saddle Brook, N.J.; sister, Rosemarie Rotonda and her husband, Nicholas, of Ramsey, N.J.; brother, Al Vegliante and his wife, Phyllis, of Delaware; and grandchildren, Jake, Ryan, and Giana.

Due to government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. A celebration of Joanne’s life was held for her family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.