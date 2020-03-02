John A. Mortensen, age 66, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, New York. Born in Staten island to the late Jacob and Elsa Mortensen, John had lived in Lake Hopatcong and Sussex County for most of his life. John had been employed as a direct support professional for SCARC since 1992 and loved the people he cared for at SCARC. They were extremely important to him. John was a member of the New Jersey Trapper’s Association. He loved fishing, the Grateful Dead, the outdoors and motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife of Linda (Mathis); his son, Erik of Bloomfield; his daughter, Corie Marquart and her husband Darren of Wantage; and his two grandchildren, Kaylie and MollyJean.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Sussex Elks Lodge, 152 County Route 565, Sussex. All who come are encouraged to wear tie-dye clothing and smiles! Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the John Mortensen Memorial Fund, c/o Visions Federal Credit Union. 24 McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760. The fund was set up in John’s memory for the benefit of his grandchildren. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.