John B. Delea of Hackettstown, N.J., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at House of the Good Shepherd in Hackettstown. He was 76.

Son of the late Garrett and Shirley (Stowe) Delea, he was born in Yonkers, N.Y.

John moved to Sandyston Township, N.J., when he was in the fourth grade. He was a longtime resident of Sandyston before moving to House of the Good Shepherd in 2016.

He was a supervisor for Sprint, now Century Link, for 39 years before his retirement in 1996. A member of the Harper Farm Hunting Club, John was a former member of Branchville Rotary, a former member and past president of Branchville Businessmen’s Club, and a former member of the Port Jervis Elks. He was also a former Boy Scout Leader in Sandyston.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lois, in 2009; and three brothers, David in 2013, Lewis in 1999, and Robert in 1947.

He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Melnick and husband, Skip, of Milford, Pa., and Sharon Delea of Lake Hopatcong, N.J.; sisters, Patricia Bird of Santee, Calif., and Judy Lipscomb of Franklin; brother, Alan Delea of Sandyston; grandchildren, Krista Predmore Henderson, Alex Melnick, Jackson Melnick, and Nathan Melnick; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J., followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Hainesville Cemetery following the funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made to Sandyston Township Fire Department, 133A Route 645, Sandyston, New Jersey 07826.