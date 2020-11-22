John J. McDonough Sr. of Montague, N.J., passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y. He was 85.

Born in Sussex, N.J., to the late Martin and Margaret (Allecca) McDonough, John had lived in Sussex County all of his life. He had been self-employed, owning an operating his own insurance agency before his retirement.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Martin McDonough Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Jean (Kays); sons, John Jr. and his wife, Peggy, of Port Murray, Martin and his wife, Suzanne, and Robert and his wife, Lisa, of Milford, Pa.; daughter, Michelle Sullivan of Milford, Pa.; sister, Deanna Grad of Bayside, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that adored him.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Nov. 21 at St. Mary’s Church, Port Jervis. Private cremation services followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements were made by Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex.