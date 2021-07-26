John Yanish of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 15, 2021. He was 101.

Born in Franklin to the late Mike and Julia (Kicak) Yanish, John was a remarkable member of the community. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he received two Purple Hearts. A firefighter for over 70 years, John was also a former mayor of Hamburg, N.J., and was instrumental in painting the center line in roadways yellow for better visibility. Prior to starting his own accounting business, he worked as a radio host. He became friends with such celebrities as Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, and many, many more. His hobbies, interests, and accomplishments are too numerous to list.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Emma (Nein), and Beatrice (Chelbus), as well as his son John Yanish.

John is survived by his son David Yanish and his wife, Roberta Jeanne, Shaw of Nevada. He also leaves behind many loving friends.

Visitation was held July 22 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, followed by a funeral service.