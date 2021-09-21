Joseph E. Daly of Barry Lakes, NJ passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2021. He was 82 years old.

Born on June 27, 1939 in New York, NY, he was one of 11 children of Patrick and Bridget (nee Barry) Daly.

Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Army as an Ordnance Supply Specialist. After an honorable discharge, he worked as a bus driver for the MTA-NYC Transit Authority. He also worked as the assistant head custodian for the West Milford Board of Education at Paradise Knolls School. He was a life member of American Legion Post in Warwick, NY and a member of the Holy Name Society through Our Lady of Fatima Church in Highland Lakes, NJ.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia, along with their four daughters: Patricia Daly and her fiance’ Tom Sytch of Neptune, NJ, Jill Passante and her husband Michael of Brooksville, FL, Tara Daly and her partner Jesse Strong of Neptune City, NJ and Colleen Daly and her fiance’ Daniel Crandall of Warwick, NY; three grandchildren: Gabrielle Passante, Connor LaBar and Teagan Crandall; two loving sisters, Esther Walsh of College Point, NY and Bridget Mladnich of Bethpage, NY; and many, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by eight siblings: James Daly, Rose Daly, Mary Phelan, Charles Daly, Michael Daly, Daniel Daly, Patrick Daly and Kathleen Daly, and his faithful dog Petey.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 185 Breakneck Road, Highland Lakes, NJ 07422.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com