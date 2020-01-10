Joseph M. Giordano, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Passaic to the late Michael and Pauline (Parisi) Giordano, Joseph had lived in Clifton before moving to Sussex County in 2000. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Joseph had been employed as a manager for Trade Zone Auto Sales in Hackettstown before his retirement. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa in 2011. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Mackowicz); his sons, Michael Giordano and his wife Colleen of Jackson and Eric Zwier of New York, New York; his daughters, Alyson Spagnola and her husband Frank of Hopatcong, Debbie Giordano of Mine Hill, and Cheryl Brady of Mine Hill; his grandchildren, Jessica, John, Faith, Dylan, Anastasia, and Christos; and his great grandchildren, D’Andre, Aniyah, and Joseph. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on hour prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.