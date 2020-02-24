Joseph P. Terraccino, age 72, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence. Born in New York, New York to the late Vincent and Theresa (Oddo) Terraccino, Joe lived in Bergenfield before moving to Sussex County in 1981. He had been employed at Picatinny Arsenal for 35 years before his retirement. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his infant son, James in 1982. He is survived by his wife, Diane (Lenz); his son, Thomas and his wife Jennessa of Mansfield, MA; his daughter, Carrie of Los Angeles, CA; his sisters, Judy Gale of Colorado and Rose Burke of New Hampshire; his grandsons, Clement, Fulton, and Benedict; and is expecting his fourth grandson, Joseph within the month. Joe’s greatest joy in life was his family. He shined in his role as “Appa” to his 3 beautiful grandsons. He was happiest surrounded by his loved ones, and liked to talk about his “master plan” to have the entire family live together in one big loving neighborhood. His smile, laughter, boundless love and kindness will be held dearly in our hearts.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex. Interment to follow at Newton Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com