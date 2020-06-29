Josephine M. Roskelly of Franklin, N.J., passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Newton Medical Center. She was 94.

Daughter of the late Martino and Agatina (Prestipino) Calabro, she was born in Hardyston, N.J. Josephine grew up in Ogdensburg, N.J., settling in Franklin in 1953.

Josephine had worked at Picatinny Arsenal during World War II. Later in life she enjoyed traveling with her husband. She especially liked her trips to Atlantic City.

Josephine is survived by her children, Robert J. Roskelly of Franklin and Diane Ladd of Jefferson Township; grandchildren, Christie Ladd of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Brian Roskelly and Angela Faseler, both of Manfield, Texas; great-grandchildren, Zeven and Kanan Faseler and Cadence Roskelly; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, James “Ron” Roskelly, in 2014.

Visitation was held June 25 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin. The funeral service was held June 26, also at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 11-13 Main St., Franklin, NJ 07416.