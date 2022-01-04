Josephine Struble passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Regency Grande in Dover, N.J. She was 85.

Josephine was born on June 16, 1936 in Sussex, NJ to John and Hazel (Straway) Cron.Josephine was an office worker at the Darlington Fabric Company prior to getting married. She was a terrific homemaker and a doting grandmother.

Josephine was predeceased by her husband, Oliver L. Struble and a sister, Irene Townsend.

She is survived by her son, Oliver L. Struble of Flemington, N.J.,; daughter, Gloria Shauger and her husband, Mike of Franklin, N.J.; grandchildren, Michael Shauger Jr., Donald Shauger, Scott Struble, and Amy Struble; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Perry and Connor Shauger; sisters, Joan Cron, Rosalie Pickle, and Wanda Cron; brother, John Cron; and one niece.

Relatives and friends were received on Jan. 4 followed by services at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin. Committal and interment services were held at the North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Milton First Aid Squad, 45 Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.