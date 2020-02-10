Joyce Keating(nee Lehman), 70 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Joyce was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Al and Carrie Lehman. She lived in Clifton, NJ and Jefferson Twp., NJ before moving to Wantage Twp., NJ over 30 years ago.

Joyce was the oldest of 9 children, this helped Joyce develop her love for teaching. After graduating from William Paterson College, she came to the Sussex-Wantage School System where she taught 6th grade and mathematics with great devotion. Joyce was honored for her commitment to teaching by being recognized two times as the Governor’s Teacher of The Year and was listed in the “Who’s Who of American Teachers”. There was nothing Joyce loved more than being a wife, mother, grandmother and teacher as well as being an avid New York Giants fan.

Joyce will always be remembered by her loving husband of 48 years, James E. Keating, her devoted children, Kelly Anne Keating-Caraway and her husband, Darren, Kimberly Erin Stephens and her husband, Kyle and Kevin James Keating, and her cherished grandchildren, Brendan and Bridget, Joyce’s “Beloved B’s”. Joyce is also survived by many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends for Memorial Visitation at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Memorial service will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Cremation is private. Memorial donations to the The Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or Tunnel2Towers Foundation, 2361 Hyland Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.