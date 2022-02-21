Jule N. Cucci, of Ogdensburg, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at his residence. He was 49 years old.

Born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on August 19, 1972, Jule grew up in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. before moving to Ogdensburg. He had been employed by Truform Concrete in Wharton in their sales department. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, James Cucci and Thomas Cucci.

He is survived by his sister, Kimberly Cucci of Ogdensburg; his step-brother, Garry Cucci of Hamburg; his nephews, Matthew and Michael Cucci; and his niece, Aimee Landrud and her husband Dwight and their children, Kaleigh and Joseph.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex N.J.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jule’s memory to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, Madison Adoption Center and Admin Offices, P.O. Box 159, 575 Woodland Ave. Madison, N.J. 07940. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com