Julius L. “Sonny” Loops, a beloved husband, father, and uncle, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, after a short illness. He was 86. Born to German immigrants Julius C. and Johanna Seufert Loops, he grew up in New York City, living in the Bronx for about 10 years before moving to Staten Island. He was a 50-year resident of Lake Stockholm in Jefferson Twp., NJ.

Sonny graduated from Tottenville High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953-57. He studied architectural drafting at the Manhattan Technical Institute and worked for almost 30 years in the executive office construction department for F.W. Woolworth in Manhattan until his retirement in 1996. The Marine Corps was his first love and he remained always faithful as a member of the Marine Corps League Detachment 747 (Sussex County). He was an avid reader of material ranging from newspapers to history books to comics, and an enthusiastic fan of the NY Giants, NY Rangers, and Brooklyn Dodgers. Taking after his father, who was a chef, Sonny loved to cook for family and friends.

Sonny is predeceased by his sister, Barbara Clauser (1983). He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Gloria (nee Kunkel); daughter, Dr. Karen Loops, of New York, NY; son, Karl Loops, of Fort Lee, NJ; niece, Diana Clauser, of Tampa, FL; nephew, Steven Clauser, of Tampa, FL; brother-in-law Robert Kunkel, of Middletown, NY; and sister-in-law, Elaine Kunkel Sahs, of Lady Lake, FL; as well as a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, NJ. A celebration of Sonny’s life will be held by invitation at a later date. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations can be made to the Semper Fi and Americas Fund at semperfifund.org/donate.