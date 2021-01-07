K’Lynn Noel passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, holding the hands of her son and daughter-in-law as the result of the weight of her years. She was 86.

She was born Feb. 7, 1934, in Sabetha, Kansas, to Herbert and Margaret Brumbaugh, and lived most of her life a proud Oregonian, graduating Gresham High School, Oregon College of Education (BS), Portland University (MA).

K’Lynn’s life was defined by her role as an educator. During her 33-year career K’Lynn touched the minds and hearts of hundreds of children, teaching not only reading, writing, and arithmetic, but compassion, sportsmanship, and confidence. Beyond academics, K’Lynn took great pleasure in exposing her students to the beauty of the written word, the works of the world’s great artists, and the wonders of nature. She is still remembered by both her students and her fellow teachers as a spectacular educator and a truly kind and generous soul.

Since high school, K’Lynn has been an integral part of the community, cheerleader, member of Girls State, member of the church choir, PEO sister, community volunteer, key member of her church, mentor, and devoted, friend, sister, daughter, mother, and grandmother. Her adventures included, achieving her master’s degree, travelling to Europe (twice), Hawaii, Boston, New York, and Dubai, meeting JFK, and being there for family and friends in good times and bad.

K’Lynn loved tennis, Ducks football, the Portland Trailblazers, chocolate, good pancakes (provided they were served with warm syrup), driving the Scenic Highway out to Multnomah Falls, days on the beach, Mo’s clam chowder, Barry Manilow, Limoges collectibles, art books, bible study, Taco Bell, a good sale, and reminiscing about high school, her early days as a teacher, and her family. Most notably though, K’Lynn reveled in the success and accomplishments of her friends and family and took endless joy in their achievements.

K’Lynn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law (who she loved like her own daughter) Scott and Kimberly; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Annika, and Bryanna; sister, D’Anne; brother, Brock; and nieces and nephews, who she loved deeply and took great joy in.

In lieu of flowers, send a tax-deductible gift to: P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education at: donations.PEOInternational.org.

Arrangements were made by Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.