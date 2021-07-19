Karen S. MaGill age 76 of Huguenot, NY and formerly a life-long resident of Sussex County, New Jersey, passed away July 8, 2021, at her home. She was born on Aug. 25, 1944, in Franklin, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Robert and Anna Price MaGill. Karen retired as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Augusta and Lafayette, NJ. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church in Newton, NJ. Karen volunteered at the Samaritan Inn for the homeless in Newton for many years and was a member of the Senior Citizens Council of Sussex County. In her earlier years she served with the American Cancer Society in New Jersey. Karen was a strong humanitarian. She found great comfort in taking care and helping those in need. Karen is survived by her sister, Sharon Wien and her husband William of Matamoras, PA, her nieces; Toni Ennis and her husband Joseph of Port Jervis, Angie Portsmore and her husband Michael of Hamburg, NJ, her great nieces and nephews; Ashley, Delani, Joseph, Lynnlee, William, Sydney, Evan, Colin, and her great great niece, Leah. She is also survived by her beloved pet cat “Pax.” Karen was pre-deceased by her niece Karen Morgan. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hamburg, New Jersey. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions, or to send condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com.