Katherine Pauline Janakis (nee Kaufmann), 95 years old, passed away peacefully at Barn Hill Care Center, Newton, N.J., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Born to Gustave and Anna Kaufmann in Little Ferry, N.J., where she spent most of her life.

Katherine worked as a bank teller for Wells Fargo Bank in Little Ferry, NJ for 25 years retiring in 1986. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis in her younger days and followed golf and tennis in her later years. She was a former Red Hat Society member and took great joy in playing Mah Jong.

Katherine is predeceased by her husband, George Janakis (1997) and is the devoted mother of Judith Ann Regan of Vernon Twp., N.J. and Janet Alice Arendas of Vernon Twp., N.J. Loving grandmother of Kerri and Nancy. Cherished great grandmother of Katherine, Lindsay and Andrea.