Kenneth S. Vance, Jr., age 55, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, New York. Born in Newton to the late Kenneth S. Vance, Sr. and Audrey Vance, Kenny had lived in Sussex County before moving to Port Jervis, New York. After graduating from Port Jervis High School in 1983, he had served in the United States Navy from 1984 to 1988, serving on the USS Independence (CV-62). Kenny was an active member of the Port Jervis Fire Department, Excelsior Engine Company No. 5 and a member of the Local 848 Union Ironworkers. He was an avid hunter and belonged to the Charcoal 2 Hunting Club. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Madison Vance, Sr.; his sister-in-law, Patricia Vance; and his niece, Robin Vance. He is survived by his nieces, Christine Vette and her husband James of Vernon, Ann Wood and her husband Grant of Sussex; his nephew, Madison Vance, Jr. and his fiance, Nicole Rivera of Wantage; great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Port Jervis Fire Department, P.O. Box 1002, Port Jervis, NY 12771. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com