Leslie Walters Kimble of West Milford, N.J., passed away at Newton Medical Center on Monday, March 15, 2021, after a short illness. He was 80.

Born to Morris and Estelle Kimble in Jefferson Township, N.J., he was stationed in North Carolina before moving to West Milford in 1965.

Leslie served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and then worked as a diesel mechanic for Atlantic Detroit Diesel in Lodi, N.J., for 25 years and then for Tilcon in Riverdale, N.J., before retiring in 2005. Leslie was a member of Silentia Lodge #168, Free and Accepted Masons in Butler, N.J., and a member of the Sparta VFW Post #7248.

Leslie is the beloved husband for 58 years of Janet Kimble(nee Sims); devoted father of Debra Winn and her husband, Brandon, Diane Lapinski and her husband, Brian, Douglas Kimble and his wife, Brianne, and David Kimble; loving grandfather of Ian, Eli, Mia, Owen, Tessa, Lillian and Adelyn; and dear brother of Irene Utter and Betty Lou VanKirk.

He was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Ball.

Visitation was held at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J., on March 23, followed by funeral services, Masonic service, and military honors. Cremation was private. Interment of cremains will be scheduled for a later date in North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Township, N.J.

In his passing, Les has asked that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in support of the Skylands Center Offering Autism Programs. Les was an avid supporter of the program, as his son David, has been involved with the program for nearly 30 years. Any donation value is greatly appreciated and will help continue the legacy of the program Les so greatly cherished. You can contribute through GoFundMe under the Les Kimble Memorial Fund (tinyurl.com/umhptea6).