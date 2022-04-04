Linda Esther Amato, of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022, with family by her side. She was 84 years old.

Linda was born and raised in Franklin, N.J. She was the daughter of Ellsworth and Esther Estell.

Linda was a long-time member of Hamburg Baptist Church. After raising her three sons, she met and married the love of her life, Jack Amato.

In her fifties, Linda was one of the first students to attend Sussex County Community College, where she earned a Paralegal Certification. She worked for Weichert Realtors thereafter, until she retired to spend wonderful years traveling around the world with Jack. She was heartbroken when she lost Jack in October of 2018.

Linda is survived by her three sons, Ralph Van Auken and wife Tracy, William Van Auken and wife Jayne, and Russell Hammell and wife Joyce, in addition to a niece and nephews, step-daughters and step-son, and grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

A graveside ceremony was held at North Hardyston Cemetery on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.