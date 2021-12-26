Lois J. Hamler Marples passed away peacefully at home to be with The Lord on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, after a short but courageous battle with cervical cancer. She was 78.

The first of seven children, Lois was born on June 25, 1943, in Passaic, N.J., and was raised in Wayne, N.J., graduating from Wayne Valley High School in 1961. Lois had been a lifelong resident of the Lake Stockholm section of Hardyston Township, N.J., since 1963 where she was a homemaker raising her three sons, working part-time as a seamstress and later as a bookkeeper for several local businesses and organizations throughout the years but her favorite job was being the Office Manager at Eastern Tank in Paterson, N.J., for 20 years until she retired.

Lois was best known for her love of sewing, from altering wedding dresses to making custom curtains she could always be found in her favorite room, the sewing room. At the height of the pandemic Lois was hard at work as she quarantined at home and was recently recognized for sewing hundreds of masks for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson and countless surgical caps for nurses at both Hackettstown and Newton Medical Centers. Lois was also the creative hand behind the Vernon Woman’s Club Christmas Stockings for the Troops; she would make stockings that were later stuffed with snacks and personal items and sent to our troops all over the globe.

Lois was an active member of The Ebenezer Netherland Reformed Church in Franklin Lakes, N.J., Vernon Women’s Club, her church choir, and her church’s group called The Lois Circle. She also volunteered as a librarian at the Netherlands Reformed Christian School in Pompton Plains, N.J. She was a former member and past recording secretary of the Hardyston First Aid Squad.

Predeceased by her parents Lambert and Matalida (Drost) Rose and brother-in-law’s Abe Kersten and Jack VanHouten.

She is survived by her husband, Ellis Marples; sons, Edwin (Ellen), Kenneth (Lisa), and Jeffrey (Dallas) Hamler; grandchildren, Rebecca (Bill) Hauburger, Desiree, Anthony, Cheyenne, Joseph, Stephen, Richard, Brett, Emilee and Madyson Hamler; great-grandchildren, Tristyn, Julianna and Tyler; sisters, Marion (Matt), Dori (Dale), Debbie (Bob), Nancy (Ed); brothers, Edgar (Doris) James (Carol); many nieces, nephews, cousins; and three stepsons and their families.

The family wants to thank all the doctors, nurses, physical and occupational therapists at Newton Medical Center, Sparta Cancer Center, Atlantic Health Visiting Nurse Services, and everyone at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Center. A very special thank you to From the Heart Elder Care for providing Lois with the most amazing care giver, she will always be part of our family because her care and compassion during Lois’s final month was more than we could have ever asked for.

Visitation was scheduled for 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J., with funeral services on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 North Church Road, Sparta, N.J., immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vernon Women’s Club or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Center.