Louis Jacob Wiersma of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at home. He was 85.

Son of the late Jacob and Nellie (LaFleur) Wiersma, he was born July 10, 1934, in Mendon, Mass. Louis was a U.S. Air Force veteran, proudly serving from Nov. 18, 1953, to Oct. 10, 1957.

He was the owner of Wiersma Nursing Home in Allendale for 25 years before his retirement. Louis was a man who was dedicated to his church and to his family.

Louis was predeceased by his wife, Alida G. (Tanis) Wiersma; and brother, Kenneth Wiersma.

He is survived by his children, Lou Wiersma and wife, Ligia, of Pittsboro, N.C., Trudy C. Eddings and husband, Roger, of Frankford Township, N.J., Jodie Norton and husband, Scott, of Ledyard, Conn., Susan Clark and husband, Joel, of Davidson, N.C., and Laura Wiersma of New Gloucester, Maine; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nancy Rooks of California, Bernard Wiersma of Massachusetts, Clayton Wiersma of Michigan, and Charlotte Lee of Massachusetts.

Graveside services in Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Fair Lawn, N.J., were private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, N.J. Memorial donations may be made to Sussex Help Center Food Pantry, 28 Main St., Sussex, NJ 07461; or Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461.