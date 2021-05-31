Lynn W. Turr, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his residence. Born in the Beemerville section of Wantage to the late Steven and Myrtle (VanHorn) Turr. Lynn lived in Wantage for most of his life. He had been a self-employed Master Machinist, owning and operating Beemerville Enterprises. Mr. Turr opened the business in Wantage and eventually moved the company to Port Jervis, New York, where he operated the business for many years. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Wantage. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Nancy Turr. Mr. Turr is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonita Ann (Bartholomew); his sons, Brian Turr and his wife Toni of Point Pleasant and Christopher Turr of Wantage; his daughters, Dawn L. Turr of Wantage and Deborah Gallagher of Barnegat; his brother, Daniel Turr and his wife Sandy of Independence, Kansas; his sister, Linda Turr of Sussex; his grandchildren, Stephanie and Ryan; and his faithful grand dog, Tucker. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.