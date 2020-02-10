Manuel F. DeOliveira, age 87, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Belle Reve Senior Living Center. Born in Murtoso, Portugal to the late Jose and Palmira (Nunes) DeOliveira, Manuel came to the United States at an early age and was raised in Newark. He lived in North Arlington and resided in West Milford for many years before moving to Wantage. Mr. DeOliveira had been employed by the Jersey Journal newspaper in their Retail Advertising Department for 19 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Portuguese Scholarship Foundation in Newark. Mr. DeOliveira was predeceased by his wife, Diane Marie DeOliveira on Feb. 8, 2019. He is survived by his two sons, Craig and his partner Wendy and their two children and Stephen and his wife Tammy and their three children; and his brother, Arlindo DeOliveira and his wife Dianne of Toms River. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2019 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.