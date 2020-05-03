Margaret Elizabeth (VanderWende) Struck of Lincoln Park, N.J., was welcomed joyfully through the gates of heaven on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was 80.

Marge was born May 8, 1939, in Paterson N.J.

She is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Struck; and grand-daughter, Kayla Struck.

Survivors include her brother, Rick; daughter, Laura; and sons, Jeffrey (Lori) and Russel (Chris); daughter-in-love, Lori Struck; grandchildren, Scott (Amy) Struck, Jonathan (Sarah) Struck, Amy (Tom) Fritzky, and Michael Easton; and great-grandchildren, Kai and Mack Struck.

Margaret enjoyed many years working at ShopRite of Lincoln Park, where she easily made many lifelong friends until a diagnosis of throat cancer finally slowed her tempo at age 78.

Marge loved visiting her boys, Jeff in the Jersey mountains of Vernon and Russel at the Jersey Shore in Bayville. Marge made friends everywhere she went, including her months of chemo and radiation at Morristown Medical Center, where it was common to hear "Hey Marge" echoed from across the halls. Marge was wise, quick-witted, and a master of all games. Her memory and will to survive will be remembered, treasured, and honored by her family and friends. Those who knew her could not help but love her.

A celebration of her love and life, will be planned for a later date.

Due to government restrictions, cremation was to be private under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon.