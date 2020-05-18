Margaret Holly (Murray) Perkowski of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Clare’s Hospital, Dover, N.J., after a long illness. She was 60.

Daughter of the late James and Doris Murray of Fair Lawn, N.J., she was born on Dec. 28, 1959.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 36 years, Thomas; son, James, and his wife, Amy, and their children, Colt and Aubrey; daughter, Hope Ann, and a son, Thomas, all of Vernon Township; sister, Laurie Anne Bloomer, and her husband, Clark, and their children, Caitlin and Ethan.

Margaret was an employee of Anserve in Butler, N.J., for the past nine years.

Funeral arrangements were made by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon. Memorial donations may be made to the Vernon Township Animal Shelter.