Maria R. Truppi passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home. She was 73.

Maria was born on Sept. 21, 1948, in Teaneck, N.J., and grew up in Old Tappan, N.J., where she graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School. She also lived many years in Warwick, N.Y., and Vernon, N.J., before moving to New Smyrna Beach, Fla., where she lived for the past 20-plus years.

Maria was known as a dedicated mother to her children and professionally as a hairdresser who had a loyal clientele in the Vernon area. Maria also loved to cook and bake for her friends and family.

Maria is survived by her partner of more than 25 years, Richard Messina; children, Jennifer (Sam) and Jeremy (Julie); grandchildren, Alexandra, Zack, Danica, Tyler, Nathan and Addilyne; brother John (Maria); nephews, Matthew, Jonathan, and Justin; and her partner’s children, Richard, Jimmy (Wendy), and Tony and their children and nieces and nephews whom she considered family.

She was predeceased by her father, Dominick Coppola; mother Jenny Limone Coppola; and brother Dominick Coppola.

There are no plans for a memorial service. Any donations may be made in her honor to Hospice Foundation of America.