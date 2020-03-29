Marie Jean Kimball of the Budd Lake section of Mt. Olive Township, N.J., passed away, peacefully, at home, on Tuesday March 24, 2020. She was 94.

Daughter of the late Arthur and Phoebe (Piker) Stemmler, she was born in New Providence, N.J., on Aug. 28, 1925. Marie resided in Landing, N.J., prior to moving to Budd Lake in 2002.

Marie loved watching the New York Mets, Price is Right, and General Hospital. She enjoyed swimming in Lake Hopatcong, trips to Atlantic City, visiting her brother in Pennsylvania, and spending time with her adoring family and friends. Marie was especially fond of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed drinking beer, traveling, and playing board games with her grandchildren. She was known for her loving and generous spirit. Marie's family admired her sharp wit and joking nature.

Marie was predeceased by her husband, Bernard ("Red"), in 1991; and her brother, Arthur Stemmler, in 2005.

Survivors include her children, Karen Drecoll, Linda Bianco, Lee Kimball, and Patty Dizinno; grandchildren, Christopher, Stephanie, Jonathan, Matthew, Amanda, and Jenna; and great-grandchildren, Cayden, Mason, Henry, and Kathryn.

Arrangements were made by the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home in Landing, N.J. Out of an abundance of love and due to the recommendation of "social distancing," the family has prudently chosen to hold Marie's services privately.