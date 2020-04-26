Marion T. Ferentinos of Lafayette, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover. She was 83.

Born in Jersey City, N.J.< to the late Charles and Jennie (Guzzardi) Marchiano, Marion had lived in Rutherford and Brielle before moving to Sussex County in 2017.

She was a Registrar at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Rutherford/Teaneck, for many years and retired from William Paterson University in 2008. She was a former member of the Woman's Club of Brielle, where she also attended Saint Dennis Church every Sunday.

Marion enjoyed crocheting, she made lap blankets for veterans and the elderly and hats and blankets for newborns. She was especially fond of a good pizza and would eat pasta at every meal if she could!

Marion was loved by all and always tried to help anyone in need. There are many stories that can be told by family and friends of how fun, loving, and generous she was, as well as making sure that everyone was happy. She had an infectious sense of humor and made everyone smile. She was always the life of the party and brought joy to everyone she met. She lit up the room with her smile, happy attitude and love! She knew God by her daily practice of worship and used to host Bible study classes in her home for many years.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Jeremiah, on Sept. 8, 2017.

She was survived by her children, Gregory Ferentinos of Gaithersburg, Md., Michele Ferentinos Tagliabue and her husband, Robert, of Lafayette, N.J., and Michael Ferentinos and his wife, Megan, of Cranford, N.J.; grandchildren, Alexandra Dyer and husband, Billy, Matthew, Nicholas, Joshua, Bart, Tessa, Emma Christopher, and Ava; and one great-grandson, William; sister-in-law, Andronicki Christopher; brother-in-law, William McCauley; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Due to the government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.