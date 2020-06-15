Matthew Arthur McGill of Andover Township, N.J., passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and two children on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Newton Memorial Hospital, Newton, N.J. He was 62.

Matt was born in Newark, N.J., and grew up in Belleville, N.J. He married his soulmate and moved to Hopatcong, N.J., in 1989 and moved with his beloved family to Andover Township in 2004.

He was a diehard Giants fan and an avid Yankee fan. He enjoyed a good round of golf. His biggest passion could be found at the grill enjoying deck night surrounded by family and friends. He could often be found relaxing in his hammock or Adirondack chair.

Matt is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Doreen Thoens McGill. He is the proud father of Kaitlyn McGill and Kevin McGill; brother of Lynn McGill and Deborah Beck and her husband, Warren; and brother-in-law of Roger Thoens and his wife, Carolyn. He is also survived by one nephew and several nieces.

Private visitation was held June 15 at the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta, N.J., A private funeral mass was held at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Sparta, on June 15. Interment followed at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Nothing Is Impossible Inc., P.O. Box 1043, Sparta, NJ 07871; or nothingisimpossibleinc.org. Matt was very passionate about helping those less fortunate and believed in NII’s mission.