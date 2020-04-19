Matthew (“Matty”) De Mario of Allamuchy, N.J., died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was 89.

He was born July 12, 1930, in Berwick, Pa. He was the son of Carl and Mary De Mario, owners of the local grocery store, The Blue Knot, also known as De Mario’s in Franklin, N.J.

Matthew was brother to Michael De Mario, Bartolomeo (“Bucky”) DeMario, Jenny Hovencamp‐Reese, Esther Reed, and Mary De Mario. He was proud to have attended a private Catholic High School in Newark, N.J., always striving for success in all his endeavors. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed in Guamduring the Korean War.

A talented musician, Matt could play almost any instrument, but he was best known for playing the saxophone in The Air Force Band. His sparkling personality was evident in everything he did, and attracted people with his vivacious energy.

He met his future wife, Norma Jean Sellars, at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. They later married and had three children, Donna De Mario, Deborah Hall, and Matthew De Mario. Matt and Norma Jean raised their family in Sussex, N.J., where Matt was best known for owning Total Refreshments for many years. He sold coffee, water, and other vending items to his loyal customers, establishing lifelong friendships, within a tight-knit community.

Later in life, Matthew was baptized in the Catholic faith at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg, N.J.

He is survived by his three children, 12 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Matt was the patriarch of a large and loving family, and will be missed dearly. Private family services will be held in Franklin, with the intent to honor his life with a memorial celebration in future. Funeral arrangements are by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J.