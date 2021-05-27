Michael J. Lennon, age 65, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Hackensack University Medical Center. Born in the Bronx, New York to the late John and Margaret (Bradley) Lennon, Michael moved to Sussex County in 1984. He was a food service director at the Jewish Home and Hospital in Manhattan for 32 years and retired from Andrus on Hudson in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York. Mr. Lennon was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, former member of the Sussex Elks and he also coached soccer locally. He enjoyed his time camping and his ultimate favorite hobby was fishing on a lake. Mr. Lennon is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debra (Berner) and his sons, Sean and his girlfriend Kasey Herold of Crandon Lakes and Kevin of Wantage. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael J. Lennon’s memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 200 State Route 23, Wantage, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.