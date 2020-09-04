It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Michele Lane of Sparta, N.J., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. She was 51.

Born to her devoted parents, Robert R. and Anna T. Lane, on Oct. 19, 1968, Michele brought an abundance of joy and love to her family each and every day. Michele was a long time resident of Sparta and was a graduate of Sparta High School. More recently, Michele became a resident at SCARC Lenape Group Home in Stanhope, N.J. She was well cared for there, and her family is grateful for their services.

Michele is survived by her mother, Anna Lane of Sparta; brother, Robert (Roberta) Lane of Kinnelon, N.J.; and sister, Maureen (James) Wilson of Kinnelon; her niece, Erin (Justin) Leet; nephews, Sean Wilson and Brian Lane; and great-nephews, Colin and Ryan Leet; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her dear father, Robert R. Lane.

A mass of Christian Burial was held Our Lady of Magnificat, Kinnelon, on Aug. 29. Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SCARC, 11 US Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ.