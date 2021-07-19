Minnie E. Storms age 93 of Sparrowbush, NY and formerly of Sussex, NJ, passed away July 12, 2021 in Milford, PA, surrounded by her loving family. Minnie was born on Jan. 16, 1928, the daughter of George and Lula Conklin Fountain. Minnie retired as supervisor for Andmore Sportswear in Port Jervis, after many years of dedicated service. She was well known for feeding many with little or no notice, just like her mother used to do. Minnie made the best apple pie and welcomed guests with open arms. She is surely hopping, skipping, and jumping in Heaven. She married Percy E. Storms, who predeceased her. Minnie is survived by her daughter Pricilla Gould and her husband Jonathan of Sparrowbush, her beloved grandchildren; Denise Hulse and her husband Douglas, Michele Fontana and her husband Scott, Raymond Storms and his wife Susan and Thomas E. Storms, her five great grandchildren; Dylan, Nicholas, Darick, Rebecca, Scott-Michael, her great great grandson, Pearson, and several nieces and nephews. Minnie was pre-deceased by her son, Edward J. Storms, her great grandson, Justin Storms, her two brothers, Eugene and Lewis Fountain. Memorial services was held 12 Noon, Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Pastor David Struble officiated. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit, knight-auchmoody.com.