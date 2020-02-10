Othelia “Pat” Reilly (nee Ludlow), 90 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Born to Peter and Othelia Ludlow in Keansburg, N.J., she had lived in Harrison, NJ before moving to Vernon Twp., N.J., in 1990.

Pat worked as a salesperson at Hahnes Department Store in Newark, NJ for several years retiring in 1985. She was a parishioner and Rosary member of Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Highland Lakes, NJ, a member of the VFW Post 8441 Auxiliary and the Leisure Club of Vernon. Pat was elected Senior of the Year in Vernon in 2016 and she took great joy in volunteering at Milford Manor Nursing Home in West Milford, NJ and with Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in Sparta, N.J.

Pat is predeceased by her husband, John J. Reilly, Jr. (2004) and a grandson, Kristopher Kwiecien and is the devoted mother of John J. Reilly of Dingman’s Ferry, Pa., Mary Margaret Cassanelli of Vernon Twp., NJ and Colleen Kwiecien of Three Bridges, NJ. Cherished by 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Highland Lakes, NJ at 11 a.m. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.