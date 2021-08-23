Pamela A. Mele, age 52, of Franklin New Jersey passed away August 19th after a sudden illness. A lifelong resident of Franklin, she was a graduate of Wallkill Valley Regional High School and Sussex County Community College. She was a longtime employee of Lafayette Hilltop Chiropractic, and self-employed Massage Therapist. Pam was a lifelong Animal Welfare caregiver and previously served on the board of Father John’s Animal House Shelter in Lafayette NJ. Her warm and nurturing nature was not forgotten for the human population, as recipients of gifts from her vegetable garden and kitchen skills would readily attest. She was a well-loved Sibling, Aunt and Great-Aunt., and was pre deceased by her parents Ben & Jean Mele and brother in law Lou Stahl. She is survived by her brother Scott Mele and his wife Veronica, her sisters Cindy Barton and her husband Patrick Barton and Dawn Stahl, as well as six nieces and nephews Patrick and his wife Jessica, Adam and his wife Cara, Eric and his wife Kayla, Bryana, Kyla, and Elizabeth; and 7 great nieces and nephews Braydon, Tanner, Blaise, Warren, Luna, Emilia, and Carson. Her loving care for her family and friends along with her infectious sense of humor will be forever missed. Visitation at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St, Franklin, NJ on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., with Memorial service at 2 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations toAntler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary: https://www.antler-ridge.com/donate/ or Father John’s Animal House shelter:https://www.fatherjohns.org/donate would be welcome.