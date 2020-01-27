Paul E. Breen, Jr., age 90, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. Born in Wantage, New Jersey to the late Paul E. Breen, Sr. and Emma (Crawford) Breen, Paul was a graduate of Sussex High School. He had been a resident of Sussex County for most of his life before recently moving to North Carolina. Mr. Breen had been employed by the New Jersey Department of Transportation as a road department foreman before his retirement. He also was a paving contractor, working with his brother, Don Breen and was in charge of the maintenance for school bus shelters. He was a member of the Fellowship of Jehovah Witnesses, loved bluegrass and country music, attending music festivals and farmed and gardened for many years. Mr. Breen enjoyed his 90th birthday at a family gathering in North Carolina. He will certainly be remembered for his wonderful storytelling and many people will continue to share his memories. Besides his parents, Mr. Breen was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Ruth (Thornton) Breen; his son, Paul E. Breen, III; his brothers, William and Franklin Breen; and his sisters, Dorothy Sevek and Violet Vreeland. He is survived by his daughters, Patsy Breen Caviness and her husband Alton Caviness of Whitsett, North Carolina and Jeanne Busacco and her husband Mike of Brown Summit, North Carolina; his brothers, Bob Breen of Sussex and Don Breen of Milford, PA; his sister, Janet Dutko of Sussex; and 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.