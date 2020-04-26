Peter Johnson of Franklin Borough, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

He was originally from Morristown, N.J.

Peter will be forever remembered by his devoted partner, Georgene Di Benedetto, her daughter, Ranea Di Benedetto, and grandson, P.J. Wolff. Also included are her sister and brother-in-law Leanora and Neil Baum, niece and nephew, Sarah and David Nicolas, and great-niece Abigail Nicolas.

He is survived by his loving brother, Chris Johnson; sister, Noelle Paclawskyj; and three nieces.

Pete was often praised for his extensive knowledge of music, talent as a drummer and musician, and his ability to draw people in with his gentle nature and genuine kindness. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.