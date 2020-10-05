Randall J. Baty, age 59, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Randy lived in Independence Township before moving to Sussex County in 2003. He served in the United States Air Force during the Grenada Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post 213 in Wantage. He was predeceased by his brother, Rick. Randy is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy (Richter); his mother, Marion (Moody) Baty of New York State; his father, Richard Baty and his wife Eileen of Delaware; his son, Jack of Wantage; his daughter, Sami of Wantage; his brothers, Tim Baty and his wife Peggy of Andover and Todd Baty and his wife Lisa of PA; his sister, Erin Baty of Delaware; and many nieces and nephews. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.