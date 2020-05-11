Raymond Frances Smith Sr. of Newton, N.J., passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was 97 .

Son of Eugene and Margaret Smith, he was born on Dec. 13, 1922, in New York City and grew up in the Bronx, N.Y.

He was the older brother of Eugene Philip Smith. Ray met Alice Sheldon, and they married and moved to Rockaway, N.J. He was a veteran who served in the Army Air Corps in World War II.

Ray earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from New York University while working at the Federal Reserve Bank. After moving to New Jersey, he worked at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover.

Upon retirement, he and Alice moved to Newton. They were married for 69 years and their love and devotion to each other was an inspiration to all who knew them. They were inseparable and always holding hands. Ray was known for his sense of humor, his wonderful voice, and gliding across the dance floor with Alice.

He is survived by his children, Nancy Motyka and her husband, Scott, of Charleston, S.C., Laura Stathis of Sinking Spring, Pa., Theresa Webb and her husband, David Condon, of Eden, Md., Raymond Smith Jr. of Rockaway, and Thomas Smith and his wife, Ruth Ann, of Waxhaw, N.C.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; as well as three nephews and two nieces.

He was the ultimate family man who put his wife and children above all else. His family will miss his smile, warm embrace, silly jokes and of course his unending, boundless love.

Arrangements are by Stroyan Funeral Home in Milford, Pa.