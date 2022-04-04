Raymond Frank Sisco, of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Saturday, March 26, 2022 after a brief illness. He was 84 years old.

Born to Joseph and Anna Sisco in Franklin, N.J., he lived in Hardyston Twp., NJ and Clermont, Fla. before returning to Franklin two years ago. Raymond worked as a machinist for Reynolds Metals in Middletown, N.Y. for many years before retiring. He enjoyed playing golf and hunting.

Raymond is predeceased by his wife, Bonita Joan Sisco (2019). He was the devoted father of Gerri Anne Cozic and her husband Russel of Highland Lakes, N.J., Lee Sisco and his wife Lisa of Randolph, N.J., and William Sisco of Hackettstown, N.J; loving grandfather of Alexandra, Erik, Julianna, Kristen, Zachary and Katrina; dear brother of Allen Sisco and his wife Phyllis of Franklin, N.J., Diane Organes and her husband Ed of Florida, John Sisco and his wife Bess of Florida, Sandra Evans of Hampton Twp., N.J., Evelyn Lott of Lafayette Twp., N.J., and Kathy Quigley of Dover, NJ; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family received their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, on Friday, April 1, 2022 for a memorial visitation and service. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts to UF Foundation Inc., Shands Heart and Lung Transplant, P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604-9949 would be greatly appreciated.