Richard Carmen Milone

Richard (“Rick”) Carmen Milone of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Newton, N.J., died suddenly on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. He was 67.

Son of the late Joseph C. and Dorothy (McCollum) Milone, Rick was born Feb. 28, 1953, in Newton. He grew up in Newton and was a 1971 graduate of Newton High School, where he played varsity football and varsity baseball. His love of baseball continued, playing for several North Jersey League Softball teams for many years before trading in his glove for a golf club. Rick married his high school sweetheart in 1973 and they lived in Newton, where they raised their two daughters. He later relocated to Ohio.

Throughout his career, Rick managed several paint and wallpaper locations, including Sherwin-Williams and Benjamin Moore stores in New Jersey and Ohio, before retiring to Myrtle Beach. A fan of all sports, Rick especially enjoyed watching both professional and college football. He coached Newton Little League in his early years and later enjoyed watching his daughters play softball and cheer for the Newton Junior Athletic League.

He was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Newton, where he was a “January” usher for many years. He and his wife also served as youth group leaders at the church for several years. In his retirement, Rick spent time fishing and golfing.

He is survived by Pamela (McCue) Milone of Newton; daughters, Erica (Milone) Munoz and husband, Matthew, of East Brunswick, N.J., and Rebecca (Milone) Schick and husband, Earl IV, of Fredon Township, N.J.; grandchildren, Madelyn Bryce Munoz and Braelon Russell Munoz of East Brunswick; stepmother, Alice Milone, of Newton; brother, John Milone and wife, Victoria, of Easton, Pa.; mother-in-law, Lois McCue of Newton; companion, Janet Brower and her daughter, Hope Nelson, and husband, Scott, of Myrtle Beach; as well as his dog, Abby. He is also survived by his extended family and the many friends who were part of his life’s journey.

Services were private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lackawanna-Newton Little League, P.O. Box 51, Greendell, NJ 07839.