Richard “Dick” A. Dailey, Sr., 85 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born to Joseph and Irene Dailey in Hackensack, N.J., he had lived in Garfield and Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, then Montgomery, N.Y., before moving to the Crystal Springs section of Hardyston Twp., N.J., 14 years ago.

Dick worked as a truck driver for City and Suburban Delivery Systems handling the New York Times and The Daily News Papers in NYC. He worked for over 40 years, retiring in 2000. He was a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle RC Church in Hamburg, NJ, was a dedicated and hard worker, and enjoyed hunting and times with his friends at the Marketplace Deli in Hamburg playing Quickdraw and doing scratchoffs. This group was always in tune with the area’s activities and goings on.

Dick is the beloved husband for 61 years of Loretta Dailey (nee Tangora) of Hardyston Twp., NJ. Devoted father of Richard A. Dailey, Jr. and his wife, Kathleen of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., and Colleen Stratton-Space and her husband, Walter of Walden, N.Y. Loving grandfather of Joseph W. Stratton, Jr. and his wife, Lyndsey, and Eileen Dailey. Cherished great-grandfather of Christian J. Stratton. Dear brother of Jane Gibbons of Ocala, Fla.

Due to government restrictions, visitation will be private and cryptside services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ will be at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to the Hardyston Twp. Police Department, P.B.A. Local 374, P.O. Box 705, Stockholm, NJ 07460 or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com