Richard Farley of Wantage Township, N.J., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was 78.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., he has been a longtime resident of Wantage Township.

Richard served with the U.S. Army and then worked as a corrections officer at Mountainview Youth Correctional Facility in Wantage Township for many years retiring in 1992.He was a member of the Wantage American Legion and an avid sports fan following the New York Yankees and Giants.

Richard is the beloved husband for 57 years of Elizabeth Farley (nee Krueger) of Wantage Township; devoted father of Darren Farley of Stewartville, N.J., and twins, Daniel Farley and his wife, Jake of Wantage Township, and Donna Zeismar and her husband, Bud of St. Cloud, Minn.; and loving grandfather of Matthew and Brittany.

Due to government restrictions, private cremation services are under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.