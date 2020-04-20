Richard James Schiemer of Sparta, N.J., peacefully went home to the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

He is reunited with his wife Claire, the love of his life for 68 years, who died in 2016.

Richard was born to Arthur and Grace Schiemer and was raised in Rochelle Park, N.J. He married Claire, his high school sweetheart, and together they raised their five children in Maywood, N.J. He resided at Lake Mohawk in Sparta, N.J., from 2012 until his passing.

Richard was graduate of Hackensack High School and Lebanon Valley College. He was commissioned as a lieutenant officer in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He joined U.S. Rubber and IBM soon after. Following his career in sales, he joined his father, Arthur, and his brother, Roy, in the building business. He built roughly 75 homes throughout Bergen County by the time he retired.

He is survived by his son, Rick Schiemer and wife, Diane; daughters, Susan Schwab and husband, Fred, Theresa Dodd and husband, Robert, Patricia Untisz and husband, John, and Jean Kero and husband, Jim; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was an officer and a gentleman whose loving compassion was felt by all.

Our hero will be forever in our hearts.