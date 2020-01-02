Richard W. Hennings, 77, of Milford, PA, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after a long illness. He was previously a resident of Vernon, N.J.

Born in Elizabeth, to the late Walter and Muriel (Best) Hennings, Richard graduated from Roselle Park High School and attended Stevens Institute of Technology and Rutgers University. Richard retired from NJ Bell in 1992 after 32 years of service.

Richard was an avid fly fisherman and loved being outdoors. He was a member of the Fred S. Burroughs North Jersey Chapter of NJ Trout Unlimited, The Sierra Club, and was a Trustee for the Colonel Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table. Richard was a Boy Scout Leader, Little League coach, and basketball coach for his sons.

He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Joyce Migliore and his cousin, Arlene Black. Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice (Ruggiero) Hennings; his sons, Richard and his partner Diane of PA, Daniel and his wife Liana of N.J., and Thomas and his wife Shellene of New Jersey; his brother, Ken and sister-in-law Madeline of California; his brother-in-law, James Ruggiero; and his grandchildren, Mercedes, Piper, and Cooper; and cousins and a niece.

Memorial services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Fred S. Burroughs North Jersey Chapter, Trout Unlimited, PO Box 671, Sparta, NJ 07871; and the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com