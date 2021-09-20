Richard W. Stewart, 65, of Newton, formerly of Andover Township passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at Morristown Medical Center.

Richard was born on June 18, 1956 in Kearny, NJ to the late Mary Noon Stewart and Allan Stewart. He was raised in Kearny and was a long time resident of Sussex County. Richard was employed as a Sussex County Corrections Officer. He served as Mayor of Andover from 1995 to 1999, Town Administrator for Andover Township from 1999 to 2006, and Town Administrator for Stanhope from 2007 until his retirement in 2011. Richard was a past chief and longtime member of the Andover Fire Department.

Richard is survived by his brother, Allan E. Stewart of North Arlington, NJ and 19 Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Tuesday Sept 21, 2021, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home 63 High St Newton, NJ. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm on Monday September 20, 2021, with Firemen’s Services at 7:30 pm, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the New Jersey Firemen’s Home, 565 Lathrop Ave, Boonton, NJ 07005 Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

FAMILY

Allan E. Stewart, Brother

Mary Noon Stewart, Mother (deceased)

Allan Stewart, Father (deceased)