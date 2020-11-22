Robert (“Bob”) V. Kessell of Oak Ridge, N.J., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was 56.

He was born on March 20, 1964 in Charleston, W.V., to Ada (nee Reed) and the late Terry Kessell.

Bob was fondly called “Cowboy” and “Jay” by his family and friends.

Bob worked at the following places throughout his life: Mal-bros Transportation Corporation, the Kawasaki Sports Center, Wolfpack Enterprises, and Sierra International.He will best be remembered for his love of motorcycles and quads, LRRS, being a life-long Dallas Cowboy fan, and last but not least, his backyard and neighborhood get-togethers.

Bob was predeceased by his father, Terry Kessell in 2016.

He is survived by his beloved spouse, Joanne Jovelle; his loving daughter, Lana Jovelle Kessell, and her fiancée, Gary Vasas of Connecticut; his dear son, Dylan Robert Kessell of California; his beloved mother, Ada Meacham Ramos and her husband, Wilfredo “Al” Ramos; his dear brother, Alan Meacham Jr. and his wife, Lisa; his loving niece, AnnieJane Meacham; and his father, Big Alan Meacham Sr.

The family received visitors on Nov. 21 followed by a prayer service at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, Newfoundland, N.J.

Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West Milford Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 72; Lycosky Drive, West Milford, N.J., 07480.