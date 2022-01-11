Robert Frisch, a sweet soul taken too early, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, with his family at his side after fighting a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.

He will be dearly missed and has left behind a heartbroken family.

Rob was born in Indianapolis, Ind., and spent his early life in Summit, N.J.

He was a graduate of Summit High School and earned an associates degree at Union County College for graphic design and a bachelors degree for Studio Arts at Montclair State University. At UCC he earned several awards including being published for his art work in The Sheaf.

Rob was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Mary Frisch.

He is survived by his siblings, Nancy Evans, Amy Corkery, Chip Frisch and Melissa Frisch, his loving wife, Shannon Frisch, whom he described to all as his best friend and was lucky enough to marry; and his sons, his proudest achievements, Jackson Frisch, Robert Frisch, and Dylan Frisch. Rob is also survived by his in-laws, Guy and Nancy McGayhey, many brother and sisters in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Robert had a successful 26-year career as a hand engraver for Tiffany and Co. His work ethic and perpetual teaching skills were second to none. In over two decades Rob’s talent and artistry was hand-engraved on nearly 200,000 pieces, which included the Vince Lombardi Trophy, U.S. Open Tennis Championship Trophy, Larry O’Brien Trophy, and many one-of-a-kind pieces to celebrities, U.S. presidents, and the Queen of England, to name a few.

The mastery of his craft enabled him to travel across the U.S. and to China. During his career, Rob was awarded the Charles Lewis Tiffany Award. This award was given to employees that demonstrated exemplary performance, ones who honored the customer and lead with passion and creativity.

Rob’s true passion was his family, photography, music, and travel. His love for his three boys and his wife was endless. He loved the outdoors, to kayak, and to hike and he passed on that love to his children. Rob traveled with his family to many of the U.S. National Parks but his favorite was the Grand Circle in the desert Southwest.

He was loved by many, truly known by few, and will be missed by all. We will find solace in knowing he is at peace now and will take his place watching over us until we meet again.